Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,350 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

CFFN opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.