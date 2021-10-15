Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.19 Million Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of NBT Bancorp worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.