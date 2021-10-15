Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 7,030 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $1,205,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,030,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $197.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.65.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

