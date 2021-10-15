Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 134,930 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,299 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 365,609 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 810,898 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

