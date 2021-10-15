Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 13,020 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 175,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.