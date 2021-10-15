Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 164 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.05. The stock had a trading volume of 79,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

