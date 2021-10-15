Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $23,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.85.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMC traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,544. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $131.36 and a one year high of $194.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

