Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $28.72 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $28,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

Shares of ROLL traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.02. 505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.46 and its 200 day moving average is $207.68. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.