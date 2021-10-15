PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PBCRY opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 21st.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

