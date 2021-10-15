Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $63.22. 19,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. Research analysts forecast that Prothena will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,268,850. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

