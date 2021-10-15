ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nevro by 20.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 183,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.42.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.