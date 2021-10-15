ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 810 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Adient by 2,292.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 79,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Adient by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Adient by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

