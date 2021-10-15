ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 244 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,606.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,333 shares of company stock worth $6,038,699. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.