ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $94,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 1,939,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,593,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,093,000 after buying an additional 1,203,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after buying an additional 1,168,666 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.07 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.