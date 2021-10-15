ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 22.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 8.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $488,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,508 shares of company stock worth $12,713,199 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $196.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.09 and a 1-year high of $237.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

