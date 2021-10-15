ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in VEREIT by 17.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in VEREIT during the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the first quarter worth about $32,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VER opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

