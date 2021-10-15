ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PRPH stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $87.14 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of -0.19.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

