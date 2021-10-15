Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,231,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 139.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,277,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $499.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.13 and a 200 day moving average of $452.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $499.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

