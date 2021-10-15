Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,734 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 831,887 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 195.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after purchasing an additional 793,209 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

