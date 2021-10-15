Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.3017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.