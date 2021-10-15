Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matson by 55.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Matson by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Matson during the first quarter valued at $471,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

NYSE:MATX opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $91.79.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock worth $3,414,613. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.