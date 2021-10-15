Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,872 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,202,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

