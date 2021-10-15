Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,612 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,336,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,404,000 after buying an additional 217,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,212,000 after purchasing an additional 244,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 196,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,591,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,623,000 after purchasing an additional 217,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of VNO opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.