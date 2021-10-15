Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $145.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.74.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

