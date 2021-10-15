Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $175.07 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.