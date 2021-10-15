Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $146.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

