Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,288 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after buying an additional 2,675,519 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $513,272,000 after buying an additional 433,396 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,453,000 after buying an additional 8,131,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after buying an additional 521,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.01 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.