Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 8,604 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 286.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.78. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.