Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Vale by 336.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Vale stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.65%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.