Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $746,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,724,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

