Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NULV opened at $38.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

