Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tenneco by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.