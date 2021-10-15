Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,216 Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PASG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $30.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

