Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $964.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.21.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,023.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,575 shares of company stock worth $10,557,567. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

