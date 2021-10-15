Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

WTTR opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.80. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

