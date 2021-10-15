Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,307 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 134,553 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $3,311,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Steelcase by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 108,110 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

