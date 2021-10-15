Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 19.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

ADT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

