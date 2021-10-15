Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

