Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stake Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Primerica were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. increased their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $166.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

