Primecoin Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,084,712 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

