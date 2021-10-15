Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Up 0.6%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 177.10 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31). Approximately 19,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 178,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.30).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Premier Miton Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of £283.37 million and a PE ratio of 34.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.42.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Sarah Walton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £18,100 ($23,647.77). Also, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £36,960 ($48,288.48).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

