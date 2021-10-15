Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $74,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 109.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

PINC stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $40.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

