Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.99). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.50 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PD. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.67.

TSE:PD opened at C$59.88 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$60.00. The company has a market cap of C$796.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

