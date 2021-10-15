Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Up 4.2%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.07. 644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 876,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POSH. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $55,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 610,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,183.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,178,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $9,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

