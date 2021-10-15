Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Update

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CPOP stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Pop Culture Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $78.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Pop Culture Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

