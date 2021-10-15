Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.21% of Pool worth $37,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 207.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 170.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at $54,168,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 92.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 73.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,813. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

