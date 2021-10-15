Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the mining company’s stock.

POLY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,644 ($21.48).

POLY opened at GBX 1,349 ($17.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,390.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,702.92. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

