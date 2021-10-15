PolkaCover Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $306,747.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00117897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,235.54 or 0.99971886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.65 or 0.06424480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

