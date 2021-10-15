Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLUG. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.28.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

