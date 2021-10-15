Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.45. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.